Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.72 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

