Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 734.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

