Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,153 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

