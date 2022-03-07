Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $276.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.20.

