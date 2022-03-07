Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.00. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 79,951 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

