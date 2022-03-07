KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,725,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,734,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,984.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 116,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

