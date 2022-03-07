KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Stake Boosted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 495.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $51.08.

