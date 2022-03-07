Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

KR stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

