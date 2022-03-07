Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.