Kryll Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $184,633.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

