Kryll Price Tops $0.66 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $25.25 million and $787,843.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.