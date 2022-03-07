K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.00 ($16.85).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SDF shares. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €22.81 ($25.63) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a twelve month high of €23.67 ($26.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.