Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kura Oncology worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Shares of KURA opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

