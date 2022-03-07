Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$538,880.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.09.
About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)
