LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 5% against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $5.49 million and $119,526.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.