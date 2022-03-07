Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.40 on Monday. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

