Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.40 on Monday. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
