Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $497.26 and last traded at $498.37, with a volume of 61783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.78.

Specifically, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.