Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lamb Weston by 116,417.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

