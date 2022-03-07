Lamden (TAU) Tops One Day Volume of $562,356.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $562,356.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

