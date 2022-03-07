Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.06

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 1983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

