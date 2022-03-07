Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.49

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 3085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.
Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.