LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNXSF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

