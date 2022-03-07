Lattice Token Achieves Market Cap of $17.03 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $347,465.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

