Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 302,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 423,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after buying an additional 382,092 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.36 on Monday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

