Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

TSE LB opened at C$41.91 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

