Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Position Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGACU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 80.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

