Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Shares Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The firm has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60.
About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)
Featured Stories
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.