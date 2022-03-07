LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.64

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 16950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
LZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
