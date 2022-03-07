Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38.
About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
