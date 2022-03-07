Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.65

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.65 and last traded at $86.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

