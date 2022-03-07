Lemuel Amen Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen purchased 3,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Lemuel Amen purchased 3,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

VRAR opened at $5.85 on Monday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Glimpse Group by 886.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.