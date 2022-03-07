Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.43.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $269.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

