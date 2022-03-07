Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Down 10.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,151,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 608,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22.
About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)
