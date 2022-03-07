LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 456,612 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,612 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.81% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

SYRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 5,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,247. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.