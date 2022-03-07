LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 280,106 Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,106 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.40% of Sovos Brands worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,719. Sovos Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

