LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 300,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of MultiPlan worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 888,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. Barclays cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

MultiPlan stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

MultiPlan Profile (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

