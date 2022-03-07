LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 80,000 Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.23% of N-able worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $621,625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,344,000.

Shares of NABL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,444. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

