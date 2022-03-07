LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of Rackspace Technology worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,107. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

