LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,717,200 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.78% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $68,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

