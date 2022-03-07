LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $32.77. 50,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,074. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

