LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $100,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

