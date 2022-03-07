LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BCE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 100,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 143,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

