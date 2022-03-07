LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 142,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. 199,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

