LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.03 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

