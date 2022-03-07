LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 43,852 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,852 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 480,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258,245. The company has a market capitalization of $523.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

