LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of Sotera Health worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sotera Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Sotera Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sotera Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 3,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

