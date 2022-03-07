LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

