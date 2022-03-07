LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 12,380 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 174.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

