LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 129,598 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,598 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.51% of BrightView worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BrightView by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,777 shares during the period.

BV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

