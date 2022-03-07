LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 18,705 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,644. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

